Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,149 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,943,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,486,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,247,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,909,000 after purchasing an additional 376,306 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $407.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

