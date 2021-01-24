Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $270,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,166,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $3,819,997.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,943,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,179.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,174.71. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,661.64.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

