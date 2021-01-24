Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,179.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,174.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,661.64.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

