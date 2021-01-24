Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,661.64.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,179.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,174.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

