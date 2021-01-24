Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,166,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,661.64.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,179.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,174.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

