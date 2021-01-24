Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,166,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,661.64.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,179.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,174.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

