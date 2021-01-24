AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $587,159.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $75.08. 269,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,871. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

