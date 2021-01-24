Amon Hits Market Capitalization of $2.70 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Amon has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $746.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00077230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.09 or 0.00809300 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00054164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.59 or 0.04507327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018214 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,344,960 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars.

