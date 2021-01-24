AmonD Achieves Market Cap of $860,726.01 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. AmonD has a total market cap of $860,726.01 and $30,228.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00055137 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00128556 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076248 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00281968 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00071439 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039512 BTC.
AmonD Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “
Buying and Selling AmonD
