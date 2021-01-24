AmonD Tops 1-Day Volume of $30,315.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $863,170.16 and $30,315.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00055398 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00127153 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00074290 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00271985 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00067900 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00038123 BTC.
AmonD Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “
AmonD Coin Trading
AmonD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.
