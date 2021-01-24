Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Northland Securities raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,495 shares of company stock valued at $140,117. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,439,000 after buying an additional 291,461 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,740,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 140,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

AMPH traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 156,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,689. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a market cap of $888.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.57 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

