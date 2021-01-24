Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Northland Securities raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th.
In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,495 shares of company stock valued at $140,117. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AMPH traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 156,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,689. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a market cap of $888.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.57 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
