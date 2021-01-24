Analysts Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Post $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. D.R. Horton posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $10.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $10.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.09.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,328 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,934 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,149,000 after acquiring an additional 748,715 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 23.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,609,000 after purchasing an additional 463,358 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

