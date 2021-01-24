Analysts Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $6,621,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $5,246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,958 shares of company stock worth $25,474,350. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

DNLI stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.13. The company had a trading volume of 341,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,292. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.