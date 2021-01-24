Analysts Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.45. Genuine Parts reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $6.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

Shares of GPC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.64. The company had a trading volume of 701,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,423. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.85 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

