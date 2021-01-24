Analysts Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $492.86. The company had a trading volume of 329,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $485.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.16. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $516.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 36,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.44, for a total value of $17,073,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 in the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.