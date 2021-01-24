Analysts Anticipate Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.29). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($12.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($11.37).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,303.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 71,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,277. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79.

Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

