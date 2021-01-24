Analysts Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will post $263.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.01 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $280.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.91 million to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on REG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised their target price on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.15.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Regency Centers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. Regency Centers has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 173.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

