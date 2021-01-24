Analysts Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $716.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will post $716.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $708.91 million to $727.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $654.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradyne.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $137.95 on Friday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $143.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,541 shares of company stock worth $32,162,743 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 66.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after purchasing an additional 628,841 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 446,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,411,000 after acquiring an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,729,000 after acquiring an additional 138,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

