Analysts Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Yelp reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

YELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.82.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.65. 501,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,041. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.17 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

