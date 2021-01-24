Analysts Expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will post $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the highest is $3.49. Alibaba Group reported earnings of $2.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $9.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $10.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $12.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.10 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 168,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after buying an additional 54,890 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,518,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,891,133. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $699.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.86.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.