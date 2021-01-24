Analysts Expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will post $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the highest is $3.49. Alibaba Group reported earnings of $2.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $9.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $10.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $12.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.10 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 168,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after buying an additional 54,890 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,518,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,891,133. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $699.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.86.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.