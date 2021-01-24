Analysts Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.21). ChemoCentryx reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at $148,203,947.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 10,782 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $663,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,746 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

CCXI stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 564,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.12 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

