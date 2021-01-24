Analysts Expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($0.76). Constellation Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($2.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.07. 317,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.80.

In related news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $200,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,780.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,943 shares of company stock valued at $925,996 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 411,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,005,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 131,597 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,294,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 243,587 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

