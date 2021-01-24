Analysts Expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.17. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Greg Washer sold 51,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $210,502.80. Also, VP Mark Creatura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 408,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,650 shares of company stock worth $440,449 over the last three months. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $101.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

