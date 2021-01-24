Analysts Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will announce sales of $68.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.75 million and the highest is $70.10 million. Gogo posted sales of $221.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $416.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.04 million to $417.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $301.39 million, with estimates ranging from $275.20 million to $323.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $12.27 on Friday. Gogo has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.

In related news, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $103,912.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,426.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 570,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $5,711,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock worth $8,460,826. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

