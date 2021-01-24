Analysts Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post $108.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.75 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $421.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $417.86 million to $425.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $423.60 million, with estimates ranging from $366.90 million to $462.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. The firm had revenue of $94.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.34 million.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $11.39 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 368.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.