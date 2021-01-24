Analysts Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Masonite International reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $380,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.99 per share, with a total value of $50,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Masonite International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 120.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 240,167 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after buying an additional 119,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 6,042.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after buying an additional 243,144 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOOR opened at $108.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $110.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.92.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

