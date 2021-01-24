Analysts Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Masonite International reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $380,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.99 per share, with a total value of $50,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Masonite International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 120.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 240,167 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after buying an additional 119,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 6,042.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after buying an additional 243,144 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOOR opened at $108.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $110.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.92.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.