Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to announce sales of $38.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.70 million and the highest is $42.10 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $76.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $210.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.20 million to $212.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $199.13 million, with estimates ranging from $190.02 million to $202.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 1,481,234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 68,466 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 212,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

TH opened at $1.58 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

