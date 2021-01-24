Analysts Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. The Carlyle Group posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CG. Citigroup raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,298. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 139,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 88,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

