Analysts Expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Rentals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,347.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,122,000 after buying an additional 934,233 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 953,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,364,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $187,334,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI stock opened at $258.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.41. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $267.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

