Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 31,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,679,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527,142. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

