Analysts Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Wix.com reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WIX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $700,436,000 after acquiring an additional 118,013 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 32.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,357,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,770,000 after acquiring an additional 573,273 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 72.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,681,000 after acquiring an additional 141,236 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,396,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 198.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,129,000 after acquiring an additional 122,685 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,112. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.70 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $319.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.43.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

