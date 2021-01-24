Analyzing Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) & GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS)

GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

GAINSCO has a beta of -1.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

30.9% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% of GAINSCO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GAINSCO and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A Kingsway Financial Services -13.63% -16.73% -0.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GAINSCO and Kingsway Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAINSCO $393.54 million 0.00 $20.21 million N/A N/A Kingsway Financial Services $59.95 million 1.80 -$5.89 million N/A N/A

GAINSCO has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GAINSCO and Kingsway Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAINSCO 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

GAINSCO beats Kingsway Financial Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAINSCO

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns a parcel of real property consisting of approximately 192 acres located in the State of Texas. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, businesses, and homebuilders. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

