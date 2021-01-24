Analyzing Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA)

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 39.93% N/A N/A First Seacoast Bancorp 7.49% 2.28% 0.30%

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Logansport Financial and First Seacoast Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logansport Financial and First Seacoast Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $8.88 million 3.03 $2.25 million N/A N/A First Seacoast Bancorp $16.98 million 3.22 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Logansport Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Seacoast Bancorp beats Logansport Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. The company also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, it offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending products comprising mortgage and home equity loans; student loans; vehicle, personal, and other loans; credit cards; commercial mortgages, SBA loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, equipment or vehicle purchase finance, existing corporate debt refinance, and loan consolidation services. In addition, it offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. The company operates through its main office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four branch offices in the Seacoast region. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

