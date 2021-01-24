Analyzing Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Everi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 6.93 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -35.87 Everi $533.23 million 2.16 $16.52 million $0.28 47.86

Everi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports. Madison Square Garden Sports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Everi shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Everi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and Everi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 8 0 2.89 Everi 0 0 5 1 3.17

Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus target price of $206.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.16%. Everi has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 10.70%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than Everi.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Everi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports N/A -2.36% -1.05% Everi -21.25% -474.12% -5.18%

Volatility & Risk

Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Everi has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats Everi on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc. provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. It also provides cash access services, such as ATM cash withdrawals, POS debit card cash access transactions, and credit card cash access transactions; check verification and warranty services; CashClub, a software payments platform that provides gaming establishments with a personal computer workstation software user interface and point-of-sale terminal; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, the company offers non-ATM terminals that perform authorizations for credit card cash access and POS debit card transactions; database services; and an online payment processing solution for gaming operators in states that offer intra-state and Internet-based gaming and lottery activities. Further, it provides Everi Compliance solutions to assist casino operators with meeting regulatory requirements; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; JackpotXpress, a jackpot payout and tax form management platform; player loyalty platform; and EveriCares for socially conscious ticket redemption. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.