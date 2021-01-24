Analyzing Millennium Bankshares (OTCMKTS:MBVA) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Millennium Bankshares (OTCMKTS:MBVA) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Millennium Bankshares alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Millennium Bankshares and Southern First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millennium Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern First Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Southern First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.43%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Millennium Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

Millennium Bankshares has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Millennium Bankshares and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millennium Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Southern First Bancshares 14.18% 7.95% 0.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Millennium Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Millennium Bankshares and Southern First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millennium Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southern First Bancshares $107.64 million 2.94 $27.86 million $3.58 11.42

Southern First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Bankshares.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Millennium Bankshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millennium Bankshares

Millennium Bankshares Corporation operates a bank holding company for Millennium Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It accepts short-term and long-term deposits, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, fixed-rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts. The company provides mortgage lending services, real estate loans, construction loans, small business lending, and one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, as well as offers various secured and unsecured consumer loans, including unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, letters of credit, and home equity loans. In addition, it provides Internet banking services that enable consumers and businesses to view accounts, make transfers, submit wire transfer requests, pay bills, and place stop payments on checks over the Internet. Millennium Bankshares Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, it provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. The company operates through ten retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston; two retail offices located in Raleigh and Greensboro markets; and one retail office located in Atlanta. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.