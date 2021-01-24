Analyzing Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) & Deer Consumer Products (OTCMKTS:DEER)

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) and Deer Consumer Products (OTCMKTS:DEER) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mohawk Group and Deer Consumer Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mohawk Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Deer Consumer Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mohawk Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.83, indicating a potential downside of 31.46%. Given Mohawk Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mohawk Group is more favorable than Deer Consumer Products.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mohawk Group and Deer Consumer Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mohawk Group $114.45 million 4.97 -$58.79 million ($3.21) -8.11 Deer Consumer Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Deer Consumer Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mohawk Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mohawk Group and Deer Consumer Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mohawk Group -20.49% -265.80% -47.45% Deer Consumer Products N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Mohawk Group has a beta of 4.78, indicating that its share price is 378% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deer Consumer Products has a beta of 64.25, indicating that its share price is 6,325% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Mohawk Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Mohawk Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Deer Consumer Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Deer Consumer Products beats Mohawk Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands. It primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Deer Consumer Products Company Profile

Deer Consumer Products, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of small home and kitchen electronic appliances. It offers blenders, juicers, soy milk makers, food processors, popcorn makers, meat grinders, coffee machines, and hot water kettles primarily under the Deer brand name, as well as under one store brand for retailer's private label programs. Deer Consumer Products also offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers, rice cookers, and toasters. The company sells its products to consumer product companies internationally; and to retail stores through agents in the People's Republic of China. It also operates as an original design manufacturer and original equipment manufacturer. The company was formerly known as Tag Events Corp. and changed its name to Deer Consumer Products, Inc. in September 2008. Deer Consumer Products, Inc. is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

