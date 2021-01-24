Analyzing Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB) & Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Strasbaugh shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Strasbaugh and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A Brooks Automation 7.23% 7.95% 6.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Strasbaugh and Brooks Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strasbaugh 0 0 0 0 N/A Brooks Automation 0 2 6 0 2.75

Brooks Automation has a consensus price target of $64.88, suggesting a potential downside of 23.15%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than Strasbaugh.

Volatility and Risk

Strasbaugh has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Strasbaugh and Brooks Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brooks Automation $897.27 million 6.98 $64.85 million $1.26 67.00

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Strasbaugh.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Strasbaugh on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strasbaugh Company Profile

Strasbaugh manufactures and sells CMP and grinding equipment for use in the production of semiconductor devices. Its CMP and wafer grinding systems are used to manufacture a range of mobile devices, including MEMS, LEDs, RF/power devices, thin film heads, and ICs. The company also provides remanufactured equipment. Its machines are used to make nanotechnology for the Internet of Things, mobile computing platforms, LED lighting, and an array of semiconductor devices. The company supplies its equipment through direct and representative sales and service offices located in the United States, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Strasbaugh was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services. Its products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that offer precision handling and clean wafer environments; and automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, reticle pod cleaners, and stockers. It also offers repair and refurbishment, diagnostics, and installation services, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrade services. The Brooks Life Sciences Services segment provides gene sequencing and gene synthesis services, including next generation sequencing, sanger sequencing, gene synthesis, bioinformatics, and good laboratory practices regulatory services; on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting services; and sample intelligence software solutions and integration of customer technology. The Brooks Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold storage systems; consumables, such as various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils used for the storage and handling of samples in cold storage environments; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. The company serves semiconductor capital equipment and life sciences sample management markets in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

