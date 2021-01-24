Analyzing Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) & EZTD (OTCMKTS:EZTD)

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) and EZTD (OTCMKTS:EZTD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Virtu Financial has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EZTD has a beta of -3.2, meaning that its stock price is 420% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Virtu Financial and EZTD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtu Financial 17.49% 52.12% 8.10% EZTD N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.3% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.7% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of EZTD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Virtu Financial and EZTD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtu Financial 1 3 5 0 2.44 EZTD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtu Financial currently has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.35%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than EZTD.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virtu Financial and EZTD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtu Financial $1.53 billion 3.14 -$58.60 million $0.61 40.72 EZTD N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EZTD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virtu Financial.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats EZTD on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Its Execution Services segment comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, which offer execution services in equities, ETFs, futures, fixed income, currencies, and commodities to institutions, banks, and broker dealers. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EZTD

EZTD Inc. engages in the online trading of binary options. The company operates an online trading platform for retail customers to trade a range of binary options in approximately 30 countries. The company was formerly known as EZTrader, Inc. and changed its name to EZTD Inc. in January 2015. EZTD Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Tel-Aviv, Israel.

