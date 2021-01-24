Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of -180.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.69.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.5% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 78.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,250 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.