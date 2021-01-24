AnimalGo Price Reaches $0.0104 on Exchanges (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $10.09 million and $329,312.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AnimalGo has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One AnimalGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a token. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

AnimalGo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars.

