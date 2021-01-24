Ankr Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.70 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Ankr has a total market cap of $72.70 million and approximately $18.92 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00075062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.85 or 0.00797264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00051783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.95 or 0.04434871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017639 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 coins. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

