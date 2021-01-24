Ankr Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.08 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $68.47 million and $13.08 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00074822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.28 or 0.00766183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00051776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.62 or 0.04400861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017802 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 coins. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

