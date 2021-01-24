Anoncoin Trading Up 39.6% Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $52,797.09 and $30.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.