Antiample (XAMP) Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Antiample has a total market cap of $829,319.58 and $1,657.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Antiample token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Antiample has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Antiample alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00130270 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00076395 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00288389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00071561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00039466 BTC.

Antiample Token Profile

Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 tokens. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

Buying and Selling Antiample

Antiample can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.