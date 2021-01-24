Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) and Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Financial Review

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) and Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Anworth Mortgage Asset and Colony Credit Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anworth Mortgage Asset 0 1 0 0 2.00 Colony Credit Real Estate 0 1 1 0 2.50

Anworth Mortgage Asset currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential downside of 14.77%. Colony Credit Real Estate has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.11%. Given Colony Credit Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Credit Real Estate is more favorable than Anworth Mortgage Asset.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anworth Mortgage Asset and Colony Credit Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anworth Mortgage Asset $76.64 million 3.42 -$55.42 million N/A N/A Colony Credit Real Estate $97.68 million 11.04 -$414.51 million ($0.36) -23.31

Anworth Mortgage Asset has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colony Credit Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Anworth Mortgage Asset and Colony Credit Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anworth Mortgage Asset N/A 9.09% 0.88% Colony Credit Real Estate -232.33% 6.05% 1.77%

Risk & Volatility

Anworth Mortgage Asset has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Anworth Mortgage Asset shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Anworth Mortgage Asset shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Anworth Mortgage Asset beats Colony Credit Real Estate on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage backed securities that are secured by first-lien residential mortgage loans; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, subordinated interests, and residential real estate properties. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.