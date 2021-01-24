Anyswap One Day Volume Reaches $90,615.00 (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $90,615.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00056076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00129550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00075858 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00283586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00070781 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,201.20 or 0.99839986 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,179,876 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.