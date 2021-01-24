API3 (API3) Market Cap Reaches $82.21 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. API3 has a market capitalization of $82.21 million and $28.86 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can now be bought for about $5.94 or 0.00018117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded up 39.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00055220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00130738 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00076669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00279309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00069640 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,868.91 or 1.00306012 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.