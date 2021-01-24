API3 (API3) Market Capitalization Achieves $79.01 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, API3 has traded 70.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.71 or 0.00017620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $79.01 million and $31.82 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00054198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00128085 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00075713 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00276363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00070620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039703 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org

API3 Token Trading

API3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

