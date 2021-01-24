Apollon Limassol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Apollon Limassol token can currently be bought for approximately $5.53 or 0.00017393 BTC on major exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $691,005.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00118447 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Token Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

Apollon Limassol Token Trading

Apollon Limassol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.