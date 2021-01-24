AppCoins (APPC) Price Tops $0.0386 on Top Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market cap of $9.49 million and approximately $524,832.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00077114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.02 or 0.00864274 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00054976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.35 or 0.04472455 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018028 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,595,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,595,114 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

